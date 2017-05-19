Brown mum on claims she misled Parly on Eskom dealings with Trillian

Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown was summoned to Luthuli House to explain why Brian Molefe was reinstated but hasn't spoken publicly about what action she will take.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown has remained mum amid reports that she may have misled Parliament about the dealings between Eskom and Gupta-linked company Trillian.

Brown told Parliament that there were no contracts in place between the state utility and Trillian, but in an amaBhungane exclusive on EWN this week, it was revealed that the company invoiced Eskom for R419 million over nine months last year.

Meanwhile, the Mail & Guardian is reporting on Friday that a former Trillian executive-turned-whistleblower is now being backed by the same lawyers who represented Edward Snowden who leaked classified information about America's alleged spying.

LISTEN: AmaBhungane on Gupta mine grab: How Brown misled Parliament

AmaBhungane has revealed how Eskom CEO Brian Molefe played an integral role in helping the Gupta's purchase the Optimum coal mine.

The Democratic Alliance has lodged papers this week to interdict the reappointment of Molefe, who returned to the state utility on Monday after stepping down last year.

Brown was summoned to the ANC headquarters to explain why the Eskom CEO was reinstated but hasn't spoken publicly about what action she plans to take.

When EWN contacted Brown’s spokesperson Colin Cruywagen after amaBhungane’s expose, he said she would not be commenting on the matter at this stage.

Read the amaBhungane exclusive on Eyewitness News.

The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, an independent non-profit, produced this story. Like it? Be an amaB supporter to help it do more. Sign up for its newsletter to get more.