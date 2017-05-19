Hunter finds body which may be that of missing Lenasia boy (9)

JOHANNESBURG – Police have found a body of a boy in Lenasia and they believe it may be that of a nine-year-old who went missing earlier this week.

It's understood Keketso Mahlakwana was playing with his friends outside his school on Tuesday when he was apparently taken by people in a white minibus taxi.

Police then launched an intensive search for him.

The body was found on Friday morning in a field opposite the Lenz Public Secondary School.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “A man who was hunting in Lenasia noticed a body of a boy. Police found that it might be the body of a boy that was reported missing on 16 May. We don’t know the cause of death, but we will be investigating a murder case.”

The boy's family has been informed.