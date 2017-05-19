Hunter finds body which may be that of missing Lenasia boy (9)
It's understood Keketso Mahlakwana was playing with friends outside his school when he was apparently taken by people in a white minibus taxi.
JOHANNESBURG – Police have found a body of a boy in Lenasia and they believe it may be that of a nine-year-old who went missing earlier this week.
It's understood Keketso Mahlakwana was playing with his friends outside his school on Tuesday when he was apparently taken by people in a white minibus taxi.
Police then launched an intensive search for him.
The body was found on Friday morning in a field opposite the Lenz Public Secondary School.
The police's Kay Makhubele said: “A man who was hunting in Lenasia noticed a body of a boy. Police found that it might be the body of a boy that was reported missing on 16 May. We don’t know the cause of death, but we will be investigating a murder case.”
The boy's family has been informed.
