#WeDoTourism: How to quad bike like a pro
A few tips on how to ride go quad biking at the Induna Adventure, in Hazyview, which offers trails for beginners, intermediate and expert riders.
HAZYVIEW - Since the launch of the #WeDoTourism movement by SA Tourism, Eyewitness News has joined in and put Mpumalanga under the spotlight for the past three days.
First stop in the province of the rising sun is quad biking - like a pro.
Induna Adventures in Hazyview offers trails for beginners, intermediate and expert riders.
For the sake of order, the beginners' trail was up first, followed by the intermediate one.
Now below are a few tips, for when you decide to jump on the #WeDoTourism bandwagon:
- Listen and obey instructions of the guides before and during the ride.
- Confidence, confidence and more confidence in yourself will make every challenge the trail presents a walk in the park for you.
- Make sure you fully understand how to drive the bike (once you get the hang of the basics - you can attempt stunts).
- Leave fear at home (even if you are told there are snakes along the trail - big snakes).
- Don't forget to enjoy the refreshing scenery - forests, waterfalls and bushes.
- Embrace the bumpy trail as much as you embrace the flat one.
- And lastly, go at your own pace. This is not a competition; it's time to be one with nature.
More in Local
-
Rand recovers against ailing dollar, stocks gain
-
Minister Shabangu says women in SA living with monsters
-
Case of intimidation opened against Ntlemeza’s daughter
-
Police look into why father of missing teen was denied help
-
Sassa to appeal ruling allowing deductions from grant recipients
-
Zille meets Gugulethu residents after protest affects primary school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.