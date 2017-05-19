GP Human Settlements prioritises housing applicants from 1996

Human Settlement's Keith Khoza says the department is going to prioritise not only people who applied in 1997 but from 1996 who have applied and are on the waiting list.

JOHANNESBURG – The Human Settlements Department in Gauteng says it's working towards prioritising residents who have been on the housing waiting list in Diepkloof since 1996.

Earlier on Friday residents in zone 5 and 6 blocked the entrance to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with burning tyres in protest over the lack of housing.

A resident of the area says informal settlement dwellers have been prioritised and given houses over people who have been on the list for over 20 years.

Human settlement's Keith Khoza says the department sorting out the issue.

“Going forward we are going to prioritise not only people who applied in 1997 but from 1996, who have applied and are on the waiting list. We will be communicating the same message to them that we are still committed and we are on course.”