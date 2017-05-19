GP Human Settlements prioritises housing applicants from 1996
Human Settlement's Keith Khoza says the department is going to prioritise not only people who applied in 1997 but from 1996 who have applied and are on the waiting list.
JOHANNESBURG – The Human Settlements Department in Gauteng says it's working towards prioritising residents who have been on the housing waiting list in Diepkloof since 1996.
Earlier on Friday residents in zone 5 and 6 blocked the entrance to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with burning tyres in protest over the lack of housing.
A resident of the area says informal settlement dwellers have been prioritised and given houses over people who have been on the list for over 20 years.
Human settlement's Keith Khoza says the department sorting out the issue.
“Going forward we are going to prioritise not only people who applied in 1997 but from 1996, who have applied and are on the waiting list. We will be communicating the same message to them that we are still committed and we are on course.”
More in Local
-
Elsies River residents march for safe places for children
-
Holomisa: Coalition project too important to be undermined by squabbles
-
Nzimande: Molefe's reappointment absurd, perverse
-
EFF demands Coligny police investigate all outstanding racism cases
-
Nkwinti: Govt working to transform land claims commission
-
Man bust for allegedly stabbing wife to death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.