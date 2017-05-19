Family, friends gather to bid final farewell to Karabo Mokoena
There’s a sombre mood at the Diepkloof Community Hall where hundreds have gathered to say their final goodbyes to murdered Karabo Mokoena.
JOHANNESBURG – The family and friends of the late Karabo Mokoena on Friday morning gathered at the Diepkloof Community Hall to pay their last respects before she's laid to rest.
The 22-year-old's burnt body was discovered last month in Lyndhurst after she was reported missing.
Her boyfriend has been arrested for her murder.
#KaraboMokoena musical tribute. Friends and family gather around the coffin in song and praise. KS [Video] pic.twitter.com/SXnBQ5OmcK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2017
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Gauteng MEC Nandi Mayathula Khoza are some of the dignitaries in attendance.
#KaraboFuneral Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini takes the podium in song. KS pic.twitter.com/Nx9D2w1HKa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2017
Family friend Raisaka Masebelanga says what has happened to her is devastating.
“It’s an irony of ironies that it’s another young man who has taken her life.”
He says he remembers her as a brave, beautiful, smart and confident woman.
“I say to myself that even in death, she must have been beautiful, those were the heartfelt words of her father.”
The organisation 'The Men of Hope' are standing around her coffin calling on men to take a stand against women abuse.
#KaraboFuneral The 'Men of Hope' stand around Karabo's coffin holding placards calling on men to stand up against women abuse. KS pic.twitter.com/nuaOVbVUNi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2017
