Energy minister says will make do with R8.1b budget

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says they would have loved to have received more, but understand fiscal constraints mean they will have to reprioritise where necessary.

CAPE TOWN – Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has told Parliament the department could do with a bigger budget, but understands it must do more with less.

She delivered her department’s budget vote earlier today.

The energy department's budget is R8.1 billion.

She says to ensure it operates efficiently, the department will be re-engineering its business model in an attempt to bump up its GDP contribution of R300 billion per year.

The Independent Power Producers programme has also been highlighted as a key driver to achieve radical economic transformation.

The minister says a task team in collaboration with the Public Enterprise Department has been set up to investigate concerns raised by Eskom over the programme.