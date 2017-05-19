Case of intimidation opened against Ntlemeza’s daughter

A person alleged to be Anele Ntlemeza is heard in a poor recording of a telephone conversation threatening to kill a complainant in a case against Ntlemeza.

PRETORIA – A case of intimidation has been opened against lieutenant general Berning Ntlemeza’s daughter for allegedly threatening to kill a police officer who is a complainant in a corruption case against her father.

Captain Boitumelo Ramahlala has opened the case at the Pretoria central police station.

Just hours earlier, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Ntlemeza’s application to stop Police Minister Fikile Mbalula preventing him from returning to work.

In poor a quality recording of a phone conversation, a person alleged to be Anele Ntlemeza threatens to kill Captain Ramahlala.

Ramahlala was suspended last year after opening cases of corruption and defeating the ends of justice against the lieutenant general in Limpopo.

Anele Ntlemeza could not be reached for comment, while Ramahlala says he’s not permitted to speak to the media.