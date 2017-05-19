Popular Topics
Boy (16) shot dead in Mpumalanga protest

A teenager was among protesters marching to Lekwa Local Municipality, accusing it of corruption that is delaying the service delivery in the area.

Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 16-year-old boy has been shot dead and one other injured during a violent protest in Standerton, near Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

It’s alleged the police used live ammunitions during a service delivery protest to disperse residents.

A teenager was among protesters marching to Lekwa Local Municipality, accusing it of corruption that is delaying the service delivery in the area.

Roads have been barricaded with stones, debris and burning tyres as residents clash with the police.
Community leader Zweli Sibeko says the boy was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

“The police are the ones who started shooting at us and we ran for our lives. Then a cop shot at one boy on the head. He was taken away to hospital. Then we saw another boy lying down.”

The police are set to investigate what happened.

