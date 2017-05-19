Dlamini: There’s a genocide against women in SA

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has sent a very strong message, saying that if nothing is done about women abuse there will be more cases like that of Karabo Mokoena.

The 22-year-old's burnt body was discovered in Lyndhurst last month her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe has been arrested for her murder.

Dlamini is among the dignitaries at Mokoena's funeral service underway in Diepkloof Soweto on Friday.

#KaraboFuneral Dlamini says she was told by one woman that what is happening in SA right now is genocide against women. KS pic.twitter.com/MAJudqnezh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2017

She says there’s a genocide against women in this country.

The minister says if nothing is done soon to address women abuse, women will continue to raped, murdered and victimised.

Dlamini says she doesn't necessarily agree with the social media hashtag #menaretrash.

“I’m totally against the hashtag men are trash.”

Minister for Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu is also in attendance here.

The 22-year-old will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery later today.