Athlone mother's desperate search for bone marrow donor for son (3)

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Athlone mother's desperate search for bone marrow donor for son (3)

Raqeeb Palm was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia in October after his mother noticed unusual bruises on his body.

Three-year-old Raqeeb Palm was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia in October after his mother noticed unusual bruises on his body. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Three-year-old Raqeeb Palm was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia in October after his mother noticed unusual bruises on his body. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A mother from Heideveld in Athlone is desperately trying to find a bone marrow donor for her three-year-old son.

Raqeeb Palm was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia in October after his mother noticed unusual bruises on his body.

The boy had to undergo various blood tests and two bone marrow biopsies over a two-month period, before being diagnosed with the rare disease which damages bone marrow and stem cells.

Zaida Palm says her outgoing child can no longer play outside or do many of the activities three-year-olds enjoy due to his severely weakened immune system.

“He’s got practically no immune system. So going out, malls, play areas, doing fun things is on a stop. Because any germ, he gets admitted [to the hospital] for a cold, he needs to go to the hospital.”

Palm says they have been unable to find a bone marrow donor in South Africa.

A transplant is her son's only chance of survival.

Her medical aid won't cover an investigation for international donors, which is why she's turned to online crowd-funding.

“The hundred thousand on the Backabuddy [website] is just the start to the campaign.”

Palm has also urged people to become bone marrow donors.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA