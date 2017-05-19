Athlone mother's desperate search for bone marrow donor for son (3)

Raqeeb Palm was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia in October after his mother noticed unusual bruises on his body.

CAPE TOWN – A mother from Heideveld in Athlone is desperately trying to find a bone marrow donor for her three-year-old son.

Raqeeb Palm was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia in October after his mother noticed unusual bruises on his body.

Zaida Palm, from Heideveld in Athlone, is desperately trying to find a bone marrow donor for her 3-YO son, #RaqeebPalm. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/yfGC3a9ih1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2017

The boy had to undergo various blood tests and two bone marrow biopsies over a two-month period, before being diagnosed with the rare disease which damages bone marrow and stem cells.

Zaida Palm says her outgoing child can no longer play outside or do many of the activities three-year-olds enjoy due to his severely weakened immune system.

“He’s got practically no immune system. So going out, malls, play areas, doing fun things is on a stop. Because any germ, he gets admitted [to the hospital] for a cold, he needs to go to the hospital.”

Palm says they have been unable to find a bone marrow donor in South Africa.

A transplant is her son's only chance of survival.

Her medical aid won't cover an investigation for international donors, which is why she's turned to online crowd-funding.

“The hundred thousand on the Backabuddy [website] is just the start to the campaign.”

Palm has also urged people to become bone marrow donors.