Stalemate between Lucas, ANC PEC over reshuffle

CAPE TOWN – There appears to be a stalemate between Premier Sylvia Lucas and the African National Congress's (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) which wants her to reverse her cabinet reshuffle.

Lucas last week dismissed Finance MEC Mac Jack and Transport MEC Pauline Williams just before the party's provincial elective conference apparently without consultation.

Conference delegates apparently gave a mandate to the newly elected PEC to deal with the matter immediately.

ANC Northern Cape spokesperson Naledi Gaosekwe said: “Officials of the ANC held a meeting with the alliance partners; they then held a meeting with the premier, where they then said to the premier she needs to reverse her decision of the reshuffling by the end of this week.”

But the premier's spokesperson Bronwyn Thomas-Abrahams says Lucas has not conceded to the request.

“The premier committed that she will consult the necessary stakeholders, as well as the legal prescripts, before reverting to the top five.”