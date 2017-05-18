Popular Topics
Social Development, ANCWL visit slain Lerato Moloi’s home

Lerato Moloi is a young lesbian woman who was killed and found naked in a field last week.

FILE: MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza.Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza.Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Social Development Department and the ANC Women’s League are visiting the home of Lerato Moloi - a young lesbian woman who was killed and found naked in a field last week.

It’s understood Moloi was murdered after being raped and her body was then set alight.

MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza who was speaking outside Moloi's home in Soweto says she hopes the people who committed this murder serve long sentences.

Mayathula-Khoza said the department was there to convey their condolences to the family of Moloi.

The MEC said her killing was senseless, brutal, gruesome and barbaric.

“We say enough is enough and we are saddened by what happened.”

She said no one should be killed for their sexual orientation.

Members and supporters of the ANCWL were also present.

The organisation said the government needs to tighten the justice system in dealing with cases like this.

