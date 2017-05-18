Safa: Stand against violence of women and children
The country has been battling with the never-ending abduction, rape and murder of women and children in the country.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Football Association (Safa) has joined the nationwide chorus of condemnation of the escalating violence against women and children that have gripped headlines over the last couple of weeks.
The country has been battling with the never-ending abduction, rape and murder of women and children in the country, with incidents such as that of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena who was murdered and burnt by her boyfriend, and most recently Lerato Moloi who was raped, murdered, burnt and then dumped in a field.
Another incident that has sparked mass outcry was the rape of a 22-year-old woman by 11 men in the Johannesburg Central Business District, all of whom have appeared in court.
In their statement, Safa has called on the football fraternity to take a stand against the ongoing violence and the elements that deny the women and children of the country their dignity.
“This is the time that we should not just pay lip service but stand up and take an active stand against gender violence and child abuse, support civil society and government efforts to rid our society of this scourge.”
The association has requested that all football clubs observe a moment of silence in their upcoming matches in a show of defiance.
More in Local
-
Tyabashe: Eskom could ‘take South Africans forward’ with nuclear
-
Several unidentified fingerprints found at Van Breda home
-
This is how El Niño forecasts can help prevent cholera deaths
-
EMS responds to Tshwane train fire
-
Parents of missing teen spend another night without daughter
-
Sisulu calls for fast housing delivery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.