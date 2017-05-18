Safa: Stand against violence of women and children

The country has been battling with the never-ending abduction, rape and murder of women and children in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Football Association (Safa) has joined the nationwide chorus of condemnation of the escalating violence against women and children that have gripped headlines over the last couple of weeks.

The country has been battling with the never-ending abduction, rape and murder of women and children in the country, with incidents such as that of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena who was murdered and burnt by her boyfriend, and most recently Lerato Moloi who was raped, murdered, burnt and then dumped in a field.

Another incident that has sparked mass outcry was the rape of a 22-year-old woman by 11 men in the Johannesburg Central Business District, all of whom have appeared in court.

In their statement, Safa has called on the football fraternity to take a stand against the ongoing violence and the elements that deny the women and children of the country their dignity.

“This is the time that we should not just pay lip service but stand up and take an active stand against gender violence and child abuse, support civil society and government efforts to rid our society of this scourge.”

The association has requested that all football clubs observe a moment of silence in their upcoming matches in a show of defiance.