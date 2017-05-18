Protesting Huawei staff baffled by police action against them

The workers claim Huawei terminated their contracts via SMS on Tuesday with no official documentation.

JOHANNESBURG - Dismissed Huawei workers who took their protest to Grayston Drive say they don’t understand why police shot at them.

The group of about 200 employees on Wednesday refused to clear the road, bringing Sandton traffic to a standstill until management at the electronics company addressed them.

Police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse them.

The workers claim Huawei terminated their contracts via SMS on Tuesday with no official documentation.

One man says the text message instructed them to return all company property with immediate effect, and he doesn’t understand why police shot.

“We were queueing to hand over the keys, as they had asked us to bring back their properties, then the police started shooting at us. We have no idea why they were shooting at us.”

WATCH: Protesting Huawei contractors arrested after Grayston gridlock

#huawei Police fire rubber bullets and stun grenades at workers on grayston .KG pic.twitter.com/HGCN5btAfh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2017

At least 12 people were arrested.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)