Not in my name: Men plan march against women abuse

Civil society groups and political parties are taking a stand against the abuse of women.

JOHANNESBURG – Civil society groups and political parties are taking a stand against the abuse of women following the spike in reports of women being murdered and raped in various parts of the country.

In Pretoria, a man's march themed "not in my name" is planned for this weekend.

The march will start at Church Square and proceed to the Union Buildings on Saturday.

March organiser Kholofelo Masha said: “We would like women to come through and have conversations with us and let us know what their expectations of us are. We want all men in South Africa to take a stand.”