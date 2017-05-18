Matlhomola Moshoeu: Family still in disbelief, want life sentence

The two farmers implicated in the teen’s murder Pieter Doorewaad and Phillip Schutte were granted bail, which resulted in public violence in Coligny.

COLIGNY – The parents of the slain Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu, who allegedly killed by two farm workers, have told Eyewitness News they will only begin to mourn once those implicated get life sentences.

The North West town made news a few weeks ago due to a number of protests after the 16-year-old died.

Pieter Doorewaad and Phillip Schutte were granted bail resulting in three houses being torched.

Moshoeu’s parents say they are still in disbelief and expect to see him come home every day with his friends as he used to.

Agnes Moshoeu has spoken about a day she will never forget on 9 December 2001 – when she gave birth to Matlhomola.

Mother of the slain 16-year-old Mathlhomola Mosweu, Agnes Mosweu, looks up while she cleans clothes outside her home in Coligny on 18 May 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

She says he was a respectful child who helped her around the house without complaining.

His father Saki Dingake is still angry that the two accused were granted bail.

“I will be satisfied once the perpetrators are given life sentences and spend the rest of their lives in jail. Because of them, I cannot sit with all my children because one of them is gone. His absence can be felt.”

The parents say the teen’s siblings have been left traumatised.

EFF: POLICE TOO SCARED TO ACT

The North West Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the Coligny community has informed them of a number of assault and murder cases that the local police have allegedly ignored.

The party says it is appalled by the lack of efficiency demonstrated by the officers serving the community.

The situation is still tense in the area after the two men were released on bail.

The EFF's Papiki Babuile says apart from taking bribes, police fear investigating cases against farmers.

“The majority of the police officers in this area were raised on the farms here. It means their parents were working for these white farmers, and as a result, they are scared.”

He says the party will march to the local police station tomorrow to submit a memorandum demanding that all murder cases be investigated.

“There are so many cases that were opened in this area, and those cases were never investigated.”

While the provincial government has initiated a reconciliation programme to deal with issues in the area, Babuile says there must be justice first.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)