[LISTEN] Why people fake terminal illnesses
Radio 702 | Psychiatrist Dr Renata Schoeman explains the different categories that people who fake terminal illnesses fall into and why they do it.
Radio 702’s Gugu Mhlungu speaks to psychiatrist Dr Renata Schoeman on why people fake terminal illnesses, a disease believed to be Munchausen Syndrome/Malingering following the #NomhleMbulawa saga.
♦She found out she had cancer on the 12th— #JusticeForLwando (@IamCos_ZA) May 15, 2017
♦Drank wine the same day
♦Date on the doctor's note is the 14th
♦ @MbalulaFikile #NomhleMbulawa pic.twitter.com/MeMhl1o8Jn
So, the imaginary doctor told #NomhleMbulawa AFTER she drank 3 bottles of wine that she has cancer and will die in 1 month. pic.twitter.com/gSKFMEpmOy— TweetGuru (@JustKholii_) May 15, 2017
And I do believe some have already deposited money so far. #NomhleMbulawa https://t.co/fhyaESwB7J— Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Solomon_Madube) May 14, 2017
Please help me raise funds for my condition #NomhleMbulawa pic.twitter.com/fyM5M0pU5V— Scarlet Red 👅 (@Nandipha_Lucia) May 15, 2017
