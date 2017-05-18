Education MEC Lesufi condemns rape of girl (8) at Randburg school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is concerned about the scourge of violence against women and girls in society.

Lesufi has condemned the rape of an 8-year-old schoolgirl, allegedly by three fellow pupils, at a primary school in Randburg last month.

The three boys aged 12 and 14 have been charged with rape after appearing in court earlier this week.

Lesufi says the recent rape of a grade 2 pupil at the Randburg school simply cannot be tolerated.

“These are young people that need to be role models in our communities… we can’t allow it to continue. The HOD has to make a decision that will send a strong message that says we can’t tolerate this in our schools.”

Lesufi says the department is investigating and will decide on how to handle the matter this week.

The three suspects have been expelled from the school and placed in the care of their parents as legal proceedings against them continue.

