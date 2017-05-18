EMS responds to Tshwane train fire
Officials can't confirm the cause of the fire, but it's been claimed the locomotive was set alight by commuters at the Wonderboom station.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Emergency Services say they have managed to extinguish a blaze that engulfed several carriages of a Metrorail train in the north of Pretoria.
Officials can't confirm the cause of the fire, but it's been claimed the locomotive was set alight by commuters at the Wonderboom station.
Five coaches have been completely gutted by the fire.
No injuries or deaths have been reported.
Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Johan Pieterse says the railway will remain closed until the train is moved.
“In total, we lost five coaches, although four were fully involved on our arrival, one other coach we lost due to the quick fire spread. We managed to detangle some of the coaches and the fire has been extinguished. That line will be closed for some time.”
