Bromwell Street residents’ case postponed to August
CAPE TOWN – The matter between Woodstock residents, who are facing eviction, and the City of Cape Town has been postponed to August.
The residents are seeking a court order declaring the city has a constitutional obligation to provide emergency accommodation close to where they currently live.
Advocate Norman Arendse, who is representing Bromwell Street residents, told the court they have an e-mail showing apparent non-compliance on the part of the City of Cape Town.
It's related to environmental authorisation for the construction of emergency accommodation in Wolwerivier near Atlantis.
Arendse has requested time to place the evidence before the court in a new affidavit.
But he wanted a recusal application to be heard on Thursday.
Residents want acting judge Leslie Weinkove to recuse himself from the case, because of comments they claim shows he is biased against them.
Weinkove dismissed the request and will deal with the recusal application and the matter relating to Wolwerivier in August.
