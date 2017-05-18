19 children murdered in WC since January - NPA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
Go

19 children murdered in WC since January - NPA

Three-year-old Courtney Pieters is one of 19 children who've been killed in the Western Cape since January.

Elsies River residents picket outside of the Goodwood magistrates court where the man accused of murdering Courtney Pieters appeared. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Elsies River residents picket outside of the Goodwood magistrates court where the man accused of murdering Courtney Pieters appeared. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - More than a dozen children have been killed in the Western Cape since the start of this year.

In the most recent killing, 3-year-old Courtney Pieters was raped and murdered in Elsies River.

Her alleged killer appeared in the Goodwood magistrates court on Wednesday following his arrest on Sunday night, a day after Pieters' body was found in Epping.

Pieters is one of 19 children who've been killed in the Western Cape since January.

Mortimer Saunders appeared in court in connection with her murder, rape and kidnapping on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila was at court: "From January up to today, there have been 19 children that have been killed in the Western Cape. Twelve of those cases will go to the high court."

The Khayelitsha community appears to be hardest hit by a spate of child murders.

Earlier this month, four-year-old Iyapha Yamile's body was found in a local informal settlement shortly after she'd been reported missing.

Several days later in the same area, a man was arrested for the murder of his 14-month-old daughter, Lindokuhle Kota. Earlier this year, 13-year-old Rene Roman's body was found in Lavender Hill.

Around the same time, police found the body of 11-year-old Stacha Arendse on a soccer field in Mitchells Plain.

WATCH: Elsies River community honours slain Courtney Pieters

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA