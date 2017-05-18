19 children murdered in WC since January - NPA
Three-year-old Courtney Pieters is one of 19 children who've been killed in the Western Cape since January.
CAPE TOWN - More than a dozen children have been killed in the Western Cape since the start of this year.
In the most recent killing, 3-year-old Courtney Pieters was raped and murdered in Elsies River.
Her alleged killer appeared in the Goodwood magistrates court on Wednesday following his arrest on Sunday night, a day after Pieters' body was found in Epping.
Pieters is one of 19 children who've been killed in the Western Cape since January.
Mortimer Saunders appeared in court in connection with her murder, rape and kidnapping on Wednesday.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila was at court: "From January up to today, there have been 19 children that have been killed in the Western Cape. Twelve of those cases will go to the high court."
The Khayelitsha community appears to be hardest hit by a spate of child murders.
Earlier this month, four-year-old Iyapha Yamile's body was found in a local informal settlement shortly after she'd been reported missing.
Several days later in the same area, a man was arrested for the murder of his 14-month-old daughter, Lindokuhle Kota. Earlier this year, 13-year-old Rene Roman's body was found in Lavender Hill.
Around the same time, police found the body of 11-year-old Stacha Arendse on a soccer field in Mitchells Plain.
WATCH: Elsies River community honours slain Courtney Pieters
More in Local
-
Protesting Huawei staff baffled by police action against them
-
Court to make decision on Ntlemeza's bid to return to work
-
Gauteng police vow to find killers of four Soweto women
-
Shai: How many Karabos must there be before you stand up?
-
Man hopes Table Mountain tourists can help find missing wife
-
[AMABHUNGANE EXCLUSIVE ON EWN] Gupta mine grab: how Brown misled Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.