Wits win 2016/17 PSL title

JOHANNESBURG - Bidvest Wits have won their first Absa Premiership title, beating defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to the league with one game to spare.

The Clever Boys and their coach Gavin Hunt saw off the challenge of Polokwane City 2-0 at Milpark Stadium.

Their cause was greatly assisted by an upset at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, where Maritzburg United held Sundowns to 2-2 draw.

The African champions were trailing 2-0 in the second half when they staged a last-ditch comeback, but there was no dramatic twist as they could only manage to score a second goal with mere seconds left in the match.

Wits needed Maritzburg only to hold Sundowns to a draw, at the very least, as they sought to handle business against Polokwane. And that's exactly how it played out.

James Keene opened the scoring for Wits in the third minute, as the striker caught Polokwane City's defence napping.

It was a dull first half thereafter, but Wits remained in control, calling the shots.

Daine Klate - the most decorated league winner - made it two on the hour mark, with smooth transition play again catching Polokwane flat-footed.

Wits fans erupted into celebration around the 70th minute mark as the score came through from Atteridgeville with Maritzburg still two goals up at that stage.

This is the first PSL title for the club since its inception in 1996 and their second trophy this season, after the MTN 8.

This is also Gavin Hunt's fourth league championship and Klate's sixth, making him the most successful player in the league's history.

Wits will have to wait until the end of their game against Kaizer Chiefs on 27 May to lift the trophy and bank the R10 million cheque.