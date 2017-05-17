Ntlemeza seeks restraining order against Mbalula
The lieutenant-general will ask the High Court to grant a restraining order against Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to allow him to go back to work.
JOHANNESBURG - Lieutenant-general Berning Ntlemeza will on Wednesday ask the High Court to grant a restraining order against Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to allow him to go back to work and stop the minister from interfering in his duties.
Ntlemeza insists he is the head of the Hawks until the Supreme Court rules otherwise.
The High Court in Pretoria granted an order last month which ruled Ntlemeza may no longer be the head of the Hawks but he has appealed that decision.
Ntlemeza says Mbalula has wrongfully been claiming that he is no longer the head of the Hawks.
He has accused the minister of having no respect for legal process.
The lieutenant-general wants the minister stopped from making statements which embarrass, humiliate, degrade and undermine him.
Ntlemeza wants the court to permit him to return to work until his appeal in the Supreme Court has been finalised.
Mbalula is opposing the application.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
