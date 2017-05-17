Men urged to take stand against women abuse at Mokoena’s memorial

JOHANNESBURG – As friends and family remember Karabo Mokoena at a memorial service in Soweto on Wednesday afternoon men have been urged to take a stand against women abuse in South Africa.

The 22-year-old was murdered last month allegedly by her boyfriend.

Her charred remains were found in Lyndhurst, several days after she went missing.

The memorial is being attended by scores of mourners, including politicians and provincial government officials.

Mokoena's guidance coach Adele Tjale is among the speakers at the event. She says the silence of men in the country on issues of women and child abuse is deafening.

“Where are the fathers who can stand in the society of South Africa and say 'no more'?”