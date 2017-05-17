'We know we don’t have enough water tankers for everybody'
Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says water saving measures will again have to be intensified in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says if the drought worsens there are not enough water tankers to meet the needs of all citizens.
At a water summit held in Rawnsonville, he emphasised that saving measures will again have to be intensified in Cape Town when there are only 60 days of usable water left.
“We will get to a day where we will need to get our essential services on water supply, like our hospitals. We know that we don’t have enough water tankers for everybody.”
Bredell adds authorities are doing everything it can to prevent taps from running dry.
“We are doing everything possible to prevent day zero. We will bring in specialised equipment, with the help of the national minister.”
Meanwhile, under Level 4 water restrictions to be imposed next month, Cape Town residents will be limited to 100 litres of municipal water per day.
Under the new regulations, sport facilities and schools are not allowed to establish new sports fields.
The City's Xanthea Limberg says: “Level 4 water restrictions are applicable to all. It also means the exemptions granted under Level 2 and Level 3 have all been provoked.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
