Lesufi warns against shifting troublesome male pupils to other schools
Lesufi says the shifting of troubled learners to other schools puts more children at risk and can often make matters worse.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says school pupils who commit serious offences shouldn’t simply be shifted from one school to another because this can expose more children to danger.
Lesufi says he is shocked and disgusted by the rape of an eight-year-old girl on school property in Randburg last month allegedly by three fellow primary school pupils.
The three have been expelled and have already appeared in court twice in connection with the crime.
The MEC says the shifting of troubled learners to other schools puts more children at risk and can often make matters worse.
“Yes there must be a second and be given support but some cases are really extreme that we need to ensure that there is proper protection of other people’s rights.”
Lesufi says decisive steps will be taken against the implicated pupils and his department is investigating the matter.
He has also confirmed the eight-year-old girl is receiving counselling.
Eyewitness News understands she was allegedly lured by the three to the bathroom during a holiday sports camp at the school where she was raped.
