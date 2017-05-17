Girl (8) raped at Randburg school

The rape happened in April and three boys between the ages of 12 and 14 have been charged and suspended from the school.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the rape of an eight-year-old girl at a Randburg primary school.

The rape happened last month and three boys between the ages of 12 and 14 have been charged and suspended from the school.

Eyewitness News understands that the eight-year-old girl has told her family she was lured to the bathroom by the boys at the school last month.

The rape happened during the holidays but the school was hosting a sports camp when the incident happened.

The child’s father says his daughter collapsed while on her way home on the afternoon of the rape.

It was only then that she told him about what had happened.

The police’s Walter Spencer says: “The mother realised on 5 April. The boys were arrested on 20 April.”

The accused have already appeared in court twice while investigations continue.

They’ve been released into the care of their parents.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)