Indaba2017: We Do Tourism in a nutshell

DURBAN - Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa launched the #WeDoTourism movement at Indaba 2017.

The Department of Tourism's initiative aims to get every South African to contribute to the tourism industry and ultimately grow it.

The minister launched the initiative at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC in Durban where about 7,000 delegates from all over Africa are gathered to make the continent a place where the world can also feel at home.

Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says it is a movement which will see ordinary citizens have a role in selling the country to international tourists while also able to enjoy their own country.

"It's a call to action to all South Africans in that whatever you do, you can contribute to tourism. Whether you are a company or an individual, we all have a role to play."

Ntshona says citizens’ contribution can range from the smallest acts of kindness to whatever they can afford and more.

"If you see someone lost in your village, [you need to ask yourself] what can you do to help?"

"If you walk into a supermarket in your area and it's full of tourists, you will be irritated if you feel secluded. But if you feel like you're part of it, you take pride in being there."

He says the aim behind #WeDoTourism is to give citizens a sense of fulfilment, leaving them glad and proud that they helped someone know more about their town and take back a moment of kindness back home with them.

Ntshona says a national activation of the movement is scheduled to take place in a few months' time, while on Fridays the department plans to disrupt normalcy with ideas and acts of making the country more tourist friendly.

After the national activation, each province will then be given a chance to get its people involved; each province has its own attractions and hidden gems which set it apart from the others, and that is what that province will work at enhancing, packaging and selling to the rest of the country and the world.

The hashtags #WeDoTourism and #IDoTourism can be used interchangeably on social media, depending on what citizens are doing in the name of tourism.