'Every hour Ntlemeza is out of work he is prejudiced'

Advocate Nceba Dukada says his client Lieutenant general Berning Ntlemeza's application is urgent.

PREORIA – Lieutenant general Berning Ntlemeza's legal team says every minute he is away from work and every negative comment made about him in public prejudices and humiliates him, which is why he should be allowed to report for duty.

Ntlemeza has asked the High Court in Pretoria to stop Police Minister Fikile Mbalula from preventing him from reporting for duty.

The court ruled last month that the lieutenant general is not fit to hold the top post but Ntlemeza is appealing that decision.

Advocate Nceba Dukada says his client’s application is urgent.

“Every day and every hour that the applicant is out of work he is prejudiced.”

But Nazeer Cassim has questioned how Ntlemeza could be prejudiced.

“At least four judges have found this man to be dishonourable and not fit to hold that office. He is lucky to be paid.”

Judgment will be handed down tomorrow morning.