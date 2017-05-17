Courtney Pieters: Community furious, saddened as accused appears
An Elsies River grandmother says it's heart-breaking that the man accused of killing Courtney Pieters is well known in the community.
CAPE TOWN – An Elsies River grandmother says it's heart-breaking that the man accused of killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters is well known in the community.
Mortimer Saunders (40) made his first appearance in a packed courtroom at the Goodwood Magistrates Court earlier on Wednesday.
He is charged with murder, kidnapping and two counts of rape.
Saunders was arrested on Sunday night, a day after Pieters' body was found in Epping.
Family friend Bernadette Lukas was among relatives and community members who protested outside court.
“I’m so devastated because it could have been my grandchild and we feel we want to kill that man. He is known in the community and nobody would have expected this from him.”
The defence requested the man be moved to the hospital section of Goodwood Prison because he fears for his life in the awaiting trial section.
The case has been postponed to next week to ascertain whether or not he can apply for legal aid.
WATCH: Fear and loathing at Goodwood magistrates court as Elsies River murder accused appears
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Rapping maths teacher releases multiplications album
-
[WATCH] '5th lion probably found its way back to Kruger’
-
Family, friends gather for Karabo Mokoena’s memorial in Diepkloof
-
Wesgro to boost CT’s film production appeal at Cannes Festival
-
[WATCH] Fear, loathing as Elsies River murder accused in court
-
Lesufi disgusted by rape of girl (8) at school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.