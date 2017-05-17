Courtney Pieters murder suspect to appear in court

Three-year-old Courtney Pieters' body was discovered by a search party in Bofors Circle, Epping over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The accused linked to an Elsies River girl’s murder will appear in the Goodwood magistrates court on Wednesday.

CCTV footage allegedly revealed the 40-year-old suspect carrying Pieters and dumping her body at the Epping industrial site.

He rented a room inside her family home in Pluto Road.

The child's killing has unleashed an outcry on social media and residents are infuriated by the incident.

Some news reports indicate that the accused has confessed to committing the crime.

