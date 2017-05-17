Courtney Pieters murder suspect to appear in court
Three-year-old Courtney Pieters' body was discovered by a search party in Bofors Circle, Epping over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The accused linked to an Elsies River girl’s murder will appear in the Goodwood magistrates court on Wednesday.
Three-year-old Courtney Pieters' body was discovered by a search party in Bofors Circle, Epping over the weekend.
CCTV footage allegedly revealed the 40-year-old suspect carrying Pieters and dumping her body at the Epping industrial site.
He rented a room inside her family home in Pluto Road.
The child's killing has unleashed an outcry on social media and residents are infuriated by the incident.
Some news reports indicate that the accused has confessed to committing the crime.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[UPDATE] Tsheliso Ralitabo named new acting CEO of SABC
-
Oliphant: We will continue search for Lily Mine workers’ bodies
-
[WATCH LIVE] SABC briefs Scopa on irregular expenditure
-
'We know we don’t have enough water tankers for everybody'
-
Fitch 'very concerned' situation in SA not improving: union
-
Girl (8) raped at Randburg school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.