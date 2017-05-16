Zuma, Mbete legal counsel concede: No downside to secret ballot
In a surprising turn in court on Monday, the president’s lawyer conceded there was no downside to the secret ballot.
CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete have made concessions through their legal counsel that the Speaker of Parliament has the discretion to allow for a secret ballot and that there is no disadvantage to this method of voting.
The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM) bid to allow members of Parliament (MP) to vote in secret in a motion of no confidence in Zuma.
The Speaker has argued that the rules of Parliament don’t provide for a secret ballot.
Zuma's lawyer advocate Ishmael Semenya told the Constitutional Court it’s not true that voting through an open ballot would render Parliament unable to hold the president accountable.
“That logic does not follow. It can still hold them accountable through an open ballot.”
National Assembly Speaker Mbete's legal counsel advocate Marumo Moerane argued that the UDM jumped the gun by running to the courts when Parliament hasn't failed in its constitutional obligations.
In a surprising turn, the president’s lawyer conceded there was no downside to the secret ballot, which led the UDM to ask why president continued to oppose their application.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
No rain for Gauteng this week, says weather service
-
CT authorities call for further escalation of water restrictions
-
KZN ANC: Bar Judge Vally from courts as an example
-
[BREAKING NEWS] Four arrested for Mandla Hlatshwayo's murder
-
Witness describes shooting near OR Tambo Airport
-
AmaBhungane Exclusive: How Brian Molefe ‘helped’ Gupta Optimum heist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.