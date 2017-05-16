Zizi Kodwa: ANN7 is Fox News of SA
The ANC's Zizi Kodwa has publicly slammed TV news channel ANN7, saying it's the Fox News of South Africa.
Kodwa responded to a tweet where ANN7 claims that his statement on Eskom CEO Brian Molefe wasn't authorised by ANC structures.
Breaking: Zizi Kodwa's statement on Brian Molefe rejected by ANC officials: ANN7 sources | https://t.co/kiQg9gEdPK pic.twitter.com/NoGys1gIjj— ANN7 (@ANN7tv) May 16, 2017
He says this is not true.
“If anybody takes them as a news channel you must think twice. They are no longer a news channel but they are what is called Fox News. No one must give them credibility and they don’t deserve a response from the ANC… They want to capture the leadership of the ANC.”
The party says Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown explained why Molefe was reinstated as Eskom's CEO but it is still unhappy with the decision.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
