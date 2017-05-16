Treasury still intact, Gigaba reassures Black Business Council

Lungisa Fuzile tendered his resignation after former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were among those fired during the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has assured Black Business Council members that Treasury remains intact amid concerns raised after Lungisa Fuzile resigned as Director-General.

Fuzile tendered his resignation after former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were among those fired during the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Gigaba addressed the council at a hotel in Rosebank on Monday night.

The minister says the former head of department, Lungisa Fuzile, has added value at Treasury over the last 19 years and says he believes that the department will not suffer from his departure as a comprehensive handover has been conducted.

"He ensured the smooth transition from one national executive to another. He was extremely professional."

Gigaba says Fuzile has contributed in grooming and nurturing other officials in the department.

At the same time, Gigaba urged political principals and businesses to work together to implement solutions for the ailing economy.