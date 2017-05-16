Treasury still intact, Gigaba reassures Black Business Council
Lungisa Fuzile tendered his resignation after former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were among those fired during the recent Cabinet reshuffle.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has assured Black Business Council members that Treasury remains intact amid concerns raised after Lungisa Fuzile resigned as Director-General.
Fuzile tendered his resignation after former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were among those fired during the recent Cabinet reshuffle.
Gigaba addressed the council at a hotel in Rosebank on Monday night.
The minister says the former head of department, Lungisa Fuzile, has added value at Treasury over the last 19 years and says he believes that the department will not suffer from his departure as a comprehensive handover has been conducted.
"He ensured the smooth transition from one national executive to another. He was extremely professional."
Gigaba says Fuzile has contributed in grooming and nurturing other officials in the department.
At the same time, Gigaba urged political principals and businesses to work together to implement solutions for the ailing economy.
More in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] How Brian Molefe ‘helped’ Gupta Optimum heist
-
[WATCH] Opposition still hope for favourable ConCourt ruling over secret ballot
-
[CARTOON] Renewable Energy
-
DA official notified of sexual harassment complaint against him
-
Scientists predict drier WC region
-
#RandReport: Rand rises to 2-week high as data weighs on dollar
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.