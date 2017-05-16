Senzeni Zokwana points out the importance of food security

Zokwana says the ANC appreciates the role played by commercial farmers in making sure the country has enough food.

BOTHAVILLE – Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana says the ANC appreciates the role played by commercial farmers in making sure the country has enough food.

But he also says the government has a role to play in ensuring that people who don't have land are given access to it.

The minister attended the Nampo Harvest Day event in Bothaville.

Zokwana says he and the ANC both know that food security is absolutely vital for the country.

“Without food security, we are in trouble. But in my view, it has two parts - the ability of farmers to produce food and the ability of those who need food to buy it.”

He also says he hopes the ANC's December conference will bring clarity to the debate about land reform and land restitution.

