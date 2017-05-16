Nhleko: Reports on planned Nkandla upgrades ‘complete invention’

MPs have told Nhleko during the delivery of his budget vote that he was assigned the portfolio to oversee further upgrades to Nkandla.

CAPE TOWN – New Public Works Minister Nathi Nhleko has labelled a Sunday Times report that more money is to be spent on upgrades to President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home a ‘complete invention’.

Opposition parties took a jab at Nathi Nhleko during his department's budget vote in Parliament this afternoon, saying he was assigned to the Public Works portfolio during the recent Cabinet reshuffle to oversee an alleged second round of upgrades at Nkandla.

The minister says the Sunday Times report was based on untrue information.

“When you look at the said e-mail exchange, it resembles absolutely nothing similar to what the Sunday Times wrote subsequently.”

Nhleko claims the quotes attributed to a department official were a ‘blatant lie’.

“It's not correct, it's completely untrue, and the question is why?”

In reply to a question from the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Hlengiwe Hlophe as to why companies involved in the Nkandla upgrades were not blacklisted, Nhleko said this was not a recommendation of any investigation.