Mokonyane: Don’t turn your shower into a recording studio
Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has stressed the importance of behavioural change among South Africans to help save water.
Mokonyane has joined Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell and the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg at the Water Indaba held at Goudini Spa in Rawsonville on Tuesday.
The minister says it's up to the people of South Africa to stick to strict lifestyle changes that promote the saving of water, a scarcity in the country.
“If we can do the minimum of not turning your shower into a recording studio, get in and get out. Don’t clean your car using a hosepipe, use a bucket. Let’s explore the option of using grey water.”
She has also called on delegates to think about short and long-term solutions to the current drought in the Western Cape as well as in other provinces.
Meanwhile, Zille says the agricultural sector has been hit hard by the drought with about 200,000 tonnes of wheat destroyed during winter last year.
She adds if these conditions continue, nearly 2,000 seasonal jobs could be lost in this sector.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
