Job creation proposals still being assessed - Lonmin

JOHANNESBURG - Lonmin Mine says it’s still assessing job creation proposals by its service providers and will update the Bapong community on the outcome this week.

The platinum mining company says while it cannot afford to hire any of the unemployed Bapong residents, its service providers could assist by employing some of the locals in the North West mine.

A group calling themselves the “Unemployed Youth of Bapo Ba Mogale” embarked on a two-week protest, demanding that the platinum mining company create at least one thousand permanent jobs. They barricaded roads and stoned passing cars.

Lonmin's Wendy Tlou says: “They’ll be able to communicate that once we’re satisfied that those plans are going to maintain what we’re doing or enhance our strategies.”

Tlou also says they are hoping to reopen their shafts on Tuesday.

