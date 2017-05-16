FS cops retrieve 11 bodies after mine blast
The cause of the explosion is not yet known, but investigators are probing whether the unidentified bodies are those of illegal miners.
JOHANNESBURG - Free State police have retrieved 11 bodies from the Eland shaft gold mine in Welkom following an explosion on Thursday.
Yesterday police removed the bodies from a section of the shaft which is no longer operational.
The police's Thandi Mbambo explained: “For now we have registered a case for further investigation. Other bodies were found with name tags which indicate who the people were. This makes it easier for families to identify them.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
