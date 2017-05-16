Popular Topics
Courtney Pieters murder: Suspect to make court appearance

The three-year-old Elsies River girl’s body was discovered in a shallow grave in the Epping area over the weekend.

FILE: Courtney Peters (3) went missing on 4 May 2017 in Elsies River. Picture: Facebook.com
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Courtney Pieters' alleged killer is expected to make an appearance in the Goodwood magistrates court on Wednesday.

The three-year-old Elsies River girl’s body was discovered in a shallow grave, in the Epping area over the weekend.

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested just a day after the child’s body was found.

It's believed the man, who boarded at Pieters' family home, has been linked to the crime via CCTV footage.

The child’s killing has left the Elsies River community reeling.

Seething residents say the suspect was present at a memorial service held in honour of the slain girl.

WATCH: Elsies River community stand together after missing girl's body found

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

