Court to rule on Cameron Wilson’s admissibility statement
The State has disputed claims that Wilson was forced into signing a document implicating him in the rape and murder of Stacey Lee Mohale in April 2015.
CAPE TOWN – In the trial of multiple murder accused, Cameron Wilson (20), the court will on Wednesday rule on the admissibility of a statement in which he implicates himself in the murder of a 16-year-old girl.
Wilson was arrested for the rape and murder of Lekita Moore in Valhalla Park in September.
At the time, he was out on bail for the rape and murder of Stacey Lee Mohale in April 2015 and the statement in question relates to that matter.
Prosecutor Carine Theunissen also questions why the arresting officer would not have informed the accused of all his rights when he was arrested.
The defence has argued Wilson has no motive to fabricate claims he was assaulted and forced into signing the admission.
Judge Chantel Fortuin is expected to rule on the matter on Wednesday morning.
Wilson is charged with five murders in total as well as several attempted murders and rapes dating back to 2014.
