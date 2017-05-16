Limpopo cops appeal for help after man's body found at cemetery

It’s understood the man sustained multiple stab wounds to his body.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered near the Tshikota Cemetery.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says the investigation continues.

“The deceased and suspects are still unknown. We call on the public to assist with information.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)