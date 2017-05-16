Another possible strike looming at SAA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cabin Crew Association is applying for a strike notice with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after talks with South African Airways (SAA) stalled.

Last month, the association approached the Labour Court in a bid to overturn an interdict preventing it from striking.

The court upheld the original order.

Fifty local and international flights were cancelled when cabin crew staff went on strike over international meal allowances.

The union's deputy chairperson Christopher Shabangu says they hope to receive feedback from the CCMA by the end of the week.

SAA has not yet been reached for comment.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)