Another possible strike looming at SAA
The South African Cabin Crew Association is applying for a strike notice with the CMMA after talks with SAA stalled.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cabin Crew Association is applying for a strike notice with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after talks with South African Airways (SAA) stalled.
Last month, the association approached the Labour Court in a bid to overturn an interdict preventing it from striking.
The court upheld the original order.
WATCH: No fly zone: SAA cancels 32 flights after crew protest
Fifty local and international flights were cancelled when cabin crew staff went on strike over international meal allowances.
The union's deputy chairperson Christopher Shabangu says they hope to receive feedback from the CCMA by the end of the week.
SAA has not yet been reached for comment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
