Zuma: I’ll step down if the ANC asks me to do so

President Jacob Zuma was speaking at a church service in Durban on Sunday, where he questioned the recent calls for his removal.

DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma says if the African National Congress (ANC) asks him to step down, he will heed the call but insists he’s still waiting for the party to do so.

Zuma was speaking at a church service in Durban on Sunday, where he questioned the recent calls for his removal while he is almost due to complete his term in office.

#ZumaPrayers Zuma singing Yinde le ndlela . ZN pic.twitter.com/MY90nu4fjn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2017

The president also attended a gathering in Bulwer with presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Zuma received prayers from church leaders in the eThekwini region to give him strength to deal with opposition.

#ZumaPrayers President Jacob Zuma receiving prayers from various church leaders here at People's Park. ZN pic.twitter.com/pskUpJisD1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2017

Bishops and priests here reaffirmed their support for Zuma, even calling for the judiciary to stay out of politics.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala says the president only needs to account to the ANC on matters such as the Cabinet reshuffle and no one else.

Zuma says his critics seem to have a burning fire inside as if they are accountable to others unknown to the ANC.

