Sihle Zikalala calls into question Judge Bashir Vally’s integrity
DURBAN – KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala says he’s written to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in a bid to have Judge Bashir Vally investigated for his recent court ruling on the president’s Cabinet reshuffle.
Zikalala was addressing hundreds of members outside the Durban High Court.
The provincial leadership says Vally's recent decision ordering Zuma to provide reasons for axing Pravin Gordhan as finance minister amounts to judicial overreach.
Zikalala handed over a memorandum which among other things says there is a growing habit of opposition parties referring matters to the courts.
He says they want Vally investigated.
"As we are submitting this memorandum, it's going to the chief justice, hence we are saying the matter needs special attention. We expect a response in 14 days."
It says the judiciary seems more than happy to take on such cases despite parliamentary procedures not having been fully exhausted.
#KZNANCmarch The march has just arrived at the Durban High Court where a memorandum will be handed over. ZN pic.twitter.com/r8IJ6T0SvK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2017
Furthermore, the KZN ANC chair says Vally's verdict on Zuma's recent Cabinet reshuffle is political in nature and devoid of any legal basis.
Zikalala says they want the judge to resign after he ordered the president to hand over the record of his decision to fire Gordhan.
“The issues that are political in nature and are debated in Parliament should be left there. If political parties take issues to court and don’t win, then they should pay the costs.”
