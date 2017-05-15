Megawatt Park security beefed up ahead of Brian Molefe’s return
Brian Molefe is expected to be met by angry protesters on Monday morning when he returns to his job as Eskom’s CEO.
Molefe resigned last year following the release of the Public Protector's State of Capture report which linked him to the controversial Gupta family.
The Eskom board decided to offer Molefe his position back after a dispute about his R30 million pension payout which Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown wasn't happy about.
Congress of the People has indicated that some of its members will be at Megawatt Park at 7:30am.
Security officers are not allowing the media to enter the premises and there's a police vehicle on scene in the event that protesters do arrive.
There's been widespread condemnation of the board's decision to offer Molefe his job back, especially after he left the utility under a cloud after his relationship with the Guptas was made public.
POLITICAL STORM
With the African National Congress (ANC) joining organised business, labour unions and other parts of society in condemning this move, it appears this could be a test of strength between Luthuli House, the Eskom board and possibly President Jacob Zuma.
The ANC has demanded a meeting with Minister Brown and said it will order her to reverse this decision.
But Brown may feel she was appointed by Zuma and could be caught in the middle.
At the same time, Zuma's opponents in the party may feel that incidents like this mean they have to act now and can't wait until the party's December conference.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
