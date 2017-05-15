Police search for 3 suspects in Soweto taxi shooting

Armed herdsmen kill 20 farmers in western Nigerian mosque
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are searching for three suspects linked to the murder of a taxi owner in Soweto.
It’s understood the group opened fire on two men, killing one on the scene and wounding the other in Orlando West.
It’s not clear if the attack is linked to taxi violence.
Spokesperson Hitler Ngwenya said: "The suspect is unknown at this present moment. We are investigating a case of murder. Anyone with information must please assist by calling the toll-free number.”
