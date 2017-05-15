NW police arrest suspect (32) after teen found murdered

Police found the burned body of a 15-year-old on Sunday after she had not returned from the shops.

JOHANNESBURG – North West police have arrested a suspect linked to the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Jouberton

Police found the teenager’s burned body in the town just outside Klerksdorp on Sunday.

It’s understood the girl had been sent to the shops by her grandmother – but never came back.

North West police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone says the relationship between the suspect and the teenager is not yet clear.

“The police have opened a case of murder, and have subsequently arrested a 32-year-old suspect. The suspect is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate Court on 15 May.”

But he says a case of murder has been opened.

This marks the latest reported incident of the grim murder of a woman.

Last month Karabo Mokoena’s burnt body was found in Lyndhurst. Her boyfriend was handcuffed soon after the discovery.

The African National Congress women’s league is expected to visit Mokoena's family later today.