NPA consulting Ipid over new charges against top cop Phahlane

The acting National Police Commissioner could reportedly soon face charges of corruption, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is consulting with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on an investigation into new charges against Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Phahlane could reportedly soon face charges of corruption, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice after being accused of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Earlier this year, Ipid expanded its investigation into the top cop to establish how he financed at least six cars over the last three years.

The NPA says it has not yet decided to prosecute Phahlane.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says they are aware of the investigation but not further steps have been taken.

“Ipid is investigating and they’ve referred the docket to prosecutors who must review the docket and decide whether the investigation has been completed. If it is not completed, they will make a decision on what needs to be collated to prosecute or not.”

The City Press claims to have information that the NPA and Ipid were in the process of consolidating all the charges against Phahlane before placing the matter on the court roll. This, however, has not been confirmed.

The top cop says he will cooperate with any competent authority who investigates him in good faith, but he will not communicate this through the media.

