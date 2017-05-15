Hawks bust prosecutor, wife for corruption

It’s alleged the state prosecutor demanded R6,000 from two suspects facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms to make their case docket disappear.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have arrested a prosecutor and his wife in Johannesburg on charges of corruption.

It’s alleged the state prosecutor demanded an amount of R6,000 from two suspects facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms to make their case docket disappear.

The wife is said to have received the money of behalf of the state prosecutor.

Spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu says the pair will appear at the Protea Magistrates Court tomorrow.

“Both the suspects were arrested in a restaurant at Maponya Mall while they were in possession of the money.”