Hawks bust prosecutor, wife for corruption
It’s alleged the state prosecutor demanded R6,000 from two suspects facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms to make their case docket disappear.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have arrested a prosecutor and his wife in Johannesburg on charges of corruption.
It’s alleged the state prosecutor demanded an amount of R6,000 from two suspects facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms to make their case docket disappear.
The wife is said to have received the money of behalf of the state prosecutor.
Spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu says the pair will appear at the Protea Magistrates Court tomorrow.
“Both the suspects were arrested in a restaurant at Maponya Mall while they were in possession of the money.”
More in Local
-
#RandReport: Rand rises to 2-week high as data weighs on dollar
-
Mbete: I have no obligation to hold a secret ballot
-
Police search for 3 suspects in Soweto taxi shooting
-
Vodacom to take over stake in Kenya's Safaricom
-
EFF pleads with ConCourt to help MPs fulfil their oaths of office
-
Dondo Mogajane new acting DG of finance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.